Harem Marriage Live-Action Series Adds 4 Cast Members

The official website for the live-action series adaptation of Non 's Harem Marriage ( Hare Kon. ) manga revealed four additional cast members for the series on Wednesday. The new cast members include:

Ikkei Watanabe as Tetsurō Maezono, Koharu's father



Masako Miyaji as Naoko Maezono, Koharu's mother



Yutaka Kyan as Kazuki Ōtsu, Yuzu's father, and the mayor of Kita-Tsubame who introduced the Harem Marriage plan



Kanae as Urara Matsuhashi, a withdrawn high school student





The series will premiere on ABC on January 16 at 11:55 p.m. The show stars Haruka Shimazaki as Koharu Maezono, Yū Inaba as Ryūnosuke Date, Yurina Yanagi as Yuzu Date, and Nana Asakawa as Madoka Date.

Takashi Ninomiya (live-action Laid-Back Camp , Mairu no Vich ) is directing the adaptation. Kana Yamada ( The Naked Director ) is writing the script and is also directing the series. HYDE will perform the theme song "Final Piece" for the series.

Kodansha Comics has licensed the manga, and began releasing the series digitally in January. The company released the 10th volume on October 26. Kodansha Comics describes the manga:

The man Koharu loved wasn't cheating on her...he was cheating on his wife with her! And not only that...he was the third guy in a row to do so. Dejected, she leaves Tokyo for her hometown, and rejects a future of love and marriage for a simpler life. But things have changed—her parents are struggling, the cafê they ran is closed, and a creepy man keeps following her around. She thinks this may be it for her, until she learns that her hometown has allowed polygamous marriage, and she's in that man's sights as his third wife!

Non launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in 2014. Kodansha published the manga's 19th and final volume in August 2019. The manga has 2.6 million copies in circulation.