New Rurouni Kenshin Stage Musical Opens in May After Previous Cancellation

The stage musical of the "Kyoto Arc" of Nobuhiro Watsuki 's Rurouni Kenshin manga will open at the IHI Stage Around Tokyo from May 17 to June 24.

The musical was originally scheduled to run at the IHI Stage Around Tokyo in November 2020, but it was canceled due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The musical's director and sponsors arrived at the decision after numerous discussions, and in the end, both decided to prioritize the safety of the audience, cast, and staff.

Teppei Koike will star as protagonist Kenshin Himura. Shūichirō Koike, who wrote the 2016 Takarazuka stage musical and the 2018 stage play of the manga, is returning to direct and pen the script of this new musical.

Watsuki first launched his 28-volume Rurouni Kenshin manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1994. The manga has more than 72 million copies in circulation worldwide. The manga centers around Kenshin Himura, once a deadly assassin during the Meiji Restoration, who is trying to find a new life beyond violence.

The manga has since been adapted into a 95-episode TV anime series, an anime film, three original video anime projects, five live-action films, and a stage musical by the all-female musical theater troupe Takarazuka Revue.

The manga is getting a new television anime project at LIDEN FILMS .

The Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final live-action film opened in Japan in April 2021, and the Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning live-action film opened in Japan in June 2021.

Source: Comic Natalie