Kodansha Launches Yūki Kodama's The World of Summoning Manga on 5 Services on Wednesday

Kodansha USA Publishing 's official Twitter account announced on Saturday that it will launch Yūki Kodama 's upcoming new manga The World of Summoning ( Shо̄kan Suru Sekai ) on BookWalker , Amazon, Crunchyroll , Azuki , and Izneo Comics on February 9.

Azuki describes the manga:

A brand-new series from the creator of Blood Lad , coming to Azuki on February 9! When creatures, items, and even space itself can be summoned from other worlds, no one should want for anything…right? Tokoyo, a boy who was abandoned to live with the Summoned in the Fantasy District aims to become a summoner to help all his Summoned friends. When he arrives in Tokyo to attend the Summoning Academy, he's told he'll never make it by the first summoner he meets! Tokoyo realizes he has a lot left to learn…and finds a new dream: to become the bridge between humanity and the Summoned!

The manga will also have a worldwide simultaneous release in French.

The manga will launch in the March issue of Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine on February 9. The manga's first chapter will have 58 pages, including color pages, and the series will be featured on the magazine's front cover.

Kodama launched the vampire comedy manga Blood Lad in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in 2009, and ended it in September 2016.

Kodama and Yukinori Kitajima launched the manga Hamatora in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump in November 2013, and ended it in December 2014.

Kodama launched the Demon Tune series in Jump SQ. in January 2018, and the manga moved to Shonen Jump+ in December 2018. The series ended in May 2019.



