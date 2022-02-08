One Piece Bon! Bon! Journey!! Smartphone Game Shuts Down on April 6

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on its website on Friday that its One Piece Bon! Bon! Journey!! smartphone game for iOS and Android devices will end service on April 6 at 07:00 a.m. UTC (2:00 a.m. EDT). The company disabled the purchase of in-game items on the same day.

The game launched worldwide in March 2020.

The game is the first puzzle game in the franchise and is free to play with optional in-game purchases.

Similar to other puzzle games, players line up three in a row of characters in the franchise to attack an enemy, and clear the level when the enemy's hit points reach zero.

Bandai Namco Entertainment previously released the One Piece Treasure Cruise, One Piece Thousand Storm , and One Piece Grand Collection smartphone games for the franchise . The company then released the One Piece Bounty Rush smartphone game in January 2019.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment 's website, 4Gamer (楽器) via Siliconera



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.