Aquaplus Appoints Minoru Noda as New CEO

AQUAPLUS announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Minoru Noda as the company's new CEO. The company explained that the company made the appointment so that former AQUAPLUS president Naoya Shimokawa can focus on game and product developement. Noda has previously worked in game related duties in Kadokawa and Enterbrain .

Shimokawa, who was also previously the company's representative director, will now be the company's chief operating officer. His previous duties already included game development, production, formulating new business strategies, and managing the company. Noda's appointment will allow him to focus on the company's core business.

AQUAPLUS is known for producing visual novels and other games such as Utawarerumono , To heart, Tears to Tiara , and White Album , all of which have inspired television anime. Some of its most notable releases include Utawarerumono : Mask of Deception and Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth , both sequels to the original Utawarerumono game. The company is currently developing Monochrome Moebius: Toki no Taika , which will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its Utawarerumono franchise .

Image from PR Times

Source: PR Times via Gematsu