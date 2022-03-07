Fruits Basket Stage Play's Video Previews Pivotal Scenes

Production now running in Tokyo until Sunday

The official website for the stage play of Natsuki Takaya 's Fruits Basket manga posted a "special" promotional video on Tuesday. The video previews some of the pivotal scenes from the stage play.

The stage play is running from March 4-13 at the Nihonbashi Mitsui Hall in Tokyo. Nobuhiro Mōri wrote the play and is the executive producer, and Tarō Hasegawa directed the play.

The play stars:

Ayano-Christie Yoshida as Tohru Honda

Naoya Kitagawa as Yuki Sohma

Shōhei Hashimoto as Kyo Sohma

Hiroki Nakada as Ayame Sohma

Shōgo Tamura as Hatsuharu Sohma

Ruito Koga as Momiji Sohma

as Momiji Sohma Yūna Sekine as Kagura SohmaY

Yūto Adachi as Ritsu Sohma

as Ritsu Sohma Chisato Minami as Arisa Uotani

Yukari Nakamura as Saki Hanajima

Yuria Haga as Kyōko Honda

as Kyōko Honda Seiya Inagaki as Kazuma Sohma

Yū Imari as Hatori Sohma

as Hatori Sohma Yūya Asato as Shigure Sohma

The manga inspired a 26-episode series in 2001, and then a three-season reboot anime series aired from 2019-2021. The reboot series also received a compilation film titled Fruits Basket -prelude- that opened in Japan on February 18.

Takaya serialized the original Fruits Basket manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine from 1998-2006. Tokyopop released the manga in English from 2004 to 2009, and Yen Press re-released the manga in 12 updated omnibus volumes beginning in June 2016.