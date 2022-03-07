News
Fruits Basket Stage Play's Video Previews Pivotal Scenes
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the stage play of Natsuki Takaya's Fruits Basket manga posted a "special" promotional video on Tuesday. The video previews some of the pivotal scenes from the stage play.
The stage play is running from March 4-13 at the Nihonbashi Mitsui Hall in Tokyo. Nobuhiro Mōri wrote the play and is the executive producer, and Tarō Hasegawa directed the play.
The play stars:
- Ayano-Christie Yoshida as Tohru Honda
- Naoya Kitagawa as Yuki Sohma
- Shōhei Hashimoto as Kyo Sohma
- Hiroki Nakada as Ayame Sohma
- Shōgo Tamura as Hatsuharu Sohma
- Ruito Koga as Momiji Sohma
- Yūna Sekine as Kagura SohmaY
- Yūto Adachi as Ritsu Sohma
- Chisato Minami as Arisa Uotani
- Yukari Nakamura as Saki Hanajima
- Yuria Haga as Kyōko Honda
- Seiya Inagaki as Kazuma Sohma
- Yū Imari as Hatori Sohma
- Yūya Asato as Shigure Sohma
The manga inspired a 26-episode series in 2001, and then a three-season reboot anime series aired from 2019-2021. The reboot series also received a compilation film titled Fruits Basket -prelude- that opened in Japan on February 18.
Takaya serialized the original Fruits Basket manga in Hakusensha's Hana to Yume magazine from 1998-2006. Tokyopop released the manga in English from 2004 to 2009, and Yen Press re-released the manga in 12 updated omnibus volumes beginning in June 2016.
Sources: Fruits Basket stage play's website, Comic Natalie