Butt Detective: Shiriarty Anime Film's Trailer Streamed

Toei began streaming on Wednesday a trailer for Eiga Oshiri Tantei Shiriarty , the first feature-length film in the Butt Detective ( Oshiri Tantei ).

The movie opens in Japan on March 18. The film sees the franchise 's titular character against criminal mastermind Professor Shiriarty (a play on Sherlock Holmes' arch-nemesis Professor Moriarty).

Masaharu Fukuyama plays Shiriarty. Mie Sonozaki plays rookie Wanterpol investigator Audrey.

Eiga Oshiri Tantei: Sufūre-to no Himitsu (Butt Detective the Movie: The Secret of Sufūre Island), the latest film in the franchise , opened in Japan on August 13 as part of this year's Toei Manga Matsuri omnibus project. While the upcoming Eiga Oshiri Tantei Shiriarty will be the fourth Butt Detective film, it will be the first standalone feature-length film.

The first three episodes of the television anime premiered on NHK E Tele in May 2018, and a new series of seven episodes premiered in July 2018. The anime began a regular television anime airing in December 2018, and has been running weekly since. 13 new episodes for the anime will premiere in April 2022.

Poplar published Troll 's first Oshiri Tantei picture book in Japan in 2012, and the series now has more than 9 million copies in print. The franchise has also inspired a stage musical. A Nintendo Switch game launched on November 4.

Source: Comic Natalie