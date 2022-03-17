New store to be renamed as Tamashii Nations Store Tokyo

Bandai Spirits ' Tamashii Nations figure brand announced on Thursday that its physical Tamashii Nations Tokyo store will move locations on June 23. The retail store will move from its previous location at the Hulic & New Akihabara building in Tokyo's Akihabara district to the former site of the now-closed Gundam Tokyo Cafe Brand Core, right next to the Akihabara train station.

The store will change its name to Tamashii Nations Store Tokyo. The move will increase the store's floor space by three times, allowing more room for product display, as well as the ability to host events.

Tamashii Nations Tokyo is the brand's first directly managed store, and it opened in April 2019.

The Gundam Cafe opened its first shop (later called Gundam Tokyo Cafe Brand Core) in Akihabara in 2010. The flagship cafe expanded in July 2020 by nearly four times its previous floor space to celebrate its 10th anniversary. It closed on January 30 earlier this year alongside three other Gundam Cafes. The Yokohama Satellite cafe at Gundam Factory Yokohama (next to the life-size moving Gundam statue) is the only Gundam Cafe left open.



