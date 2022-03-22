Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Film Earns US$17.7 Million in 1st 3 Days in U.S.

Film ranks at #2 in opening weekend behind The Batman

Box Office Mojo records the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film as earning a total of US$17,698,677 in its first three days in the United States, ranking at #2 in its opening weekend. The film earned US$5,798,256 on its Friday opening day, but earned a total of US$8,678,309 by the end of Friday, if including the preview screenings on Thursday. It further earned US$5,470,368 on Saturday, and US$3,550,000 on Sunday.

The film screened in 2,286 theaters, and had a per-theater average of US$6,482.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train 's , debut weekend earnings in the U.S. were approximately US$21.2 million.

Comparatively, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 earned 1,072,252,950 yen (about US$9.37 million) in Japan on its debut day on a Friday last December. The film earned 2,694,128,150 yen (about US$23.5 million) in its first three days in Japan.

The film has sold a total of 9.28 million tickets for over 13 billion yen (about US$108 million) since it opened in Japan on December 24, and is currently the 20th highest-grossing film in Japan of all time.

The film is the highest-earning film at the Japanese box office from the 2021 calendar year, after surpassing Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , according to the Mainichi Shimbun paper's Mantan Web.

The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story, with MAPPA animating again and TOHO distributing. Megumi Ogata voiced the main character Yuta Okkotsu, and Kana Hanazawa voiced the character Rika Orimoto.

Source: Box Office Mojo (link 2)