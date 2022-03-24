HIDIVE Streams The Executioner and Her Way of Life Anime on April 1

HIDIVE announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the television anime of Mato Satō and Nilitsu 's The Executioner and Her Way of Life ( Shokei Shōjo no Virgin Road ) light novel series on April 1 at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels on Friday, April 1 at 24:30 (effectively, Saturday, April 2 at 12:30 a.m.), and it will also run on the AT-X channel.

Sentai Filmworks will later release the series on home video.

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

The Lost Ones are wanderers who come here from a distant world known as "Japan." No one knows how or why they leave their homes. The only thing that is certain is that they bring disaster and calamity. The duty of exterminating them without remorse falls to Menou, a young Executioner. When she meets Akari, it seems like just another job...until she discovers it's impossible to kill this girl! And when Menou begins to search for a way to defeat this immortality, Akari is more than happy to tag along! So begins a journey that will change Menou forever... In addition to being an intriguing addition to the ever popular isekai genre of light novels, Virgin Road is an intriguing release due to the fact that it includes elements not commonly seen in light novels released in English—a female protagonist and a yuri storyline.

Yoshiki Kawasaki ( Ascendance of a Bookworm assistant director) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff , and Shogo Yasukawa ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , Hyperdimension Neptunia ) is supervising the series scripts. Keiko Tamaki ( Cells at Work! sub-character designs) is designing the characters for animation. Jin Aketagawa is directing the sound, and MICHIRU ( Ascendance of a Bookworm , Given) is composing the music. EGG FIRM and SB Creative are producing.

Source: HIDIVE