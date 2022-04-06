Hanabi-chan wa Okuregachi Anime Reveals More Cast & Staff, July Premiere

The official website for the anime of Ranpu Shirogane and Mamimu 's Hanabi-chan wa Okuregachi (Hanabi-chan Is Often Late) manga revealed more cast and staff members, a new key visual, and the July premiere date for the anime on Thursday.

The new cast members include:

Emiri Katō and Mari Hino also join the cast as Kojiro and Ikkakukun, respectively

The new staff members include:

Previously announced cast members include:

Azumi Waki as Hanabi Hana Ariake



Sumire Uesaka as Versus Sen Takanawa



M.A.O as Thunder Kaminari Nihonbashi



Hiromitsu Kanazawa ( K series director, Seitokai Yakuindomo director) is directing the anime at Gaina , and is also writing and supervising the scripts. Asami Sodeyama ( A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd ) is designing the characters, and is also the chief animation director.

Universal Entertainment, a maker of pachi-slo (pachinko parlor slot machine) and pachinko games, conceived the "pachi-slo anthropomorphization comedy" concept. The manga imagines if Universal Entertainment's Hanabi (Fireworks), Versus, and Thunder V pachi-slo machines were girls working in a pachinko hall.

Story creator Shirogane and artist Mamimu launched the manga on Hero's Inc. 's Comiplex manga site in November 2019, and Hero's Inc. published the fourth compiled book volume in October 2021.

