News
Hanabi-chan wa Okuregachi Anime Reveals More Cast & Staff, July Premiere
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the anime of Ranpu Shirogane and Mamimu's Hanabi-chan wa Okuregachi (Hanabi-chan Is Often Late) manga revealed more cast and staff members, a new key visual, and the July premiere date for the anime on Thursday.
The new cast members include:
Naomi Ōzora as Mogumogu Chō Higashizakura
Yoshino Nanjō as Condor Tsubasa Isogami
Fumiya Imai as Musashi Shinonome
Toshiki Masuda as Kumazawa
Emiri Katō and Mari Hino also join the cast as Kojiro and Ikkakukun, respectively
The new staff members include:
- Art Director: Sho Ikeuchi
- Color Key: Chie Yoshimura
- Director of Photography/Editing: Takao Satō
- Sound Director: Ryō Tanaka
- Music: Tsukasa Yatoki
- Music Production: Arte Refact
- Publicity/Music Producing: AOI Pro.
Previously announced cast members include:
Azumi Waki as Hanabi Hana Ariake
Sumire Uesaka as Versus Sen Takanawa
M.A.O as Thunder Kaminari Nihonbashi
Hiromitsu Kanazawa (K series director, Seitokai Yakuindomo director) is directing the anime at Gaina, and is also writing and supervising the scripts. Asami Sodeyama (A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd) is designing the characters, and is also the chief animation director.
Universal Entertainment, a maker of pachi-slo (pachinko parlor slot machine) and pachinko games, conceived the "pachi-slo anthropomorphization comedy" concept. The manga imagines if Universal Entertainment's Hanabi (Fireworks), Versus, and Thunder V pachi-slo machines were girls working in a pachinko hall.
Story creator Shirogane and artist Mamimu launched the manga on Hero's Inc.'s Comiplex manga site in November 2019, and Hero's Inc. published the fourth compiled book volume in October 2021.
Sources: Hanabi-chan wa Okuregachi anime's website, Comic Natalie