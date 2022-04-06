News
Hanabi-chan wa Okuregachi Anime Reveals More Cast & Staff, July Premiere

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Nao Tōyama, Naomi Ōzora, Yoshino Nanjō, Fumiya Imai, Emiri Katō, Toshiki Masuda, Mari Hino join cast

The official website for the anime of Ranpu Shirogane and Mamimu's Hanabi-chan wa Okuregachi (Hanabi-chan Is Often Late) manga revealed more cast and staff members, a new key visual, and the July premiere date for the anime on Thursday.

The new cast members include:

Nao Tōyama as Tacoslot Sumi Horie

Naomi Ōzora as Mogumogu Chō Higashizakura

Yoshino Nanjō as Condor Tsubasa Isogami

Fumiya Imai as Musashi Shinonome

Toshiki Masuda as Kumazawa

Emiri Katō and Mari Hino also join the cast as Kojiro and Ikkakukun, respectively

The new staff members include:

Previously announced cast members include:

Azumi Waki as Hanabi Hana Ariake


Sumire Uesaka as Versus Sen Takanawa


M.A.O as Thunder Kaminari Nihonbashi


Hiromitsu Kanazawa (K series director, Seitokai Yakuindomo director) is directing the anime at Gaina, and is also writing and supervising the scripts. Asami Sodeyama (A Good Librarian Like a Good Shepherd) is designing the characters, and is also the chief animation director.

Universal Entertainment, a maker of pachi-slo (pachinko parlor slot machine) and pachinko games, conceived the "pachi-slo anthropomorphization comedy" concept. The manga imagines if Universal Entertainment's Hanabi (Fireworks), Versus, and Thunder V pachi-slo machines were girls working in a pachinko hall.

Story creator Shirogane and artist Mamimu launched the manga on Hero's Inc.'s Comiplex manga site in November 2019, and Hero's Inc. published the fourth compiled book volume in October 2021.

Sources: Hanabi-chan wa Okuregachi anime's website, Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives