Live-Action Himawari - Kenichi Legend Sequel Series Reveals Opening Theme, May 16 Premiere

Visual unveiled

TV Miyazaki revealed on Saturday that the sequel series to Himawari - Miyazaki Legend , the live-action television series of Akiko Higashimura 's Himawari - Kenichi Legend comedy manga, will premiere on May 16. SOUND BOX, a unit composed of Yota Miyazato and Toka Ogasawara, are performing the opening theme song "Odoru yo, Fish" (Dance, Fish). TV Miyazaki also unveiled a new main visual:

The sequel series will have 10 15-minute episodes. Yuna Taira , Katsunori Takahashi, and Yūki Inoue will return as Akiko Hayashi, Kenichi Hayashi, and Kenichi Koorogi, respectively.

Sōichi Ishii returns to direct the series, and Tetsuhiro Ikeda also returns to pen the scripts.

New cast members include:

Keiko Saito as Kenichi's older sister

Iwakura from comedy duo Kaerutei as herself

Kazunobu Kubota from comedy duo Toro Salmon as himself

Ocarina from comedy duo Okazu Club as herself

Yoichi Nukumizu as a driver

TV Miyazaki premiered the first live-action television series in June 2020 to celebrate the station's 50th anniversary. (The original manga's story is set in Higashimura's native Miyazaki Prefecture.)

The manga centers on the office antics of Akiko and her father Kenichi, who both work for the same telephone service company in southern Kyushu.

The manga ran in Kodansha 's Morning magazine from 2006 to 2010, and Kodansha published 13 compiled book volumes for the series.

Higashimura's Princess Jellyfish and Tokyo Tarareba Girls have both previously inspired live-action adaptations. Kodansha Comics is releasing both manga in English. Kodansha Comics also released Higashimura's Tokyo Tarareba Girls Returns sequel manga in English. The original manga won the Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia award at the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards in 2019.

Source: Comic Natalie