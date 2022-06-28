Monster Hunter Rise's Sunbreak Expansion Reveals More Monsters, Seething Bazelgeuse in August Update

2nd trailer previews new armor, weapon tree

The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase revealed on Tuesday a new trailer for CAPCOM 's Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion for the Monster Hunter Rise game. The video previews the monsters Shagaru Magala, Furious Rajang, Scorned Magnamalo, as well as Seething Bazelgeuse from the update coming in August:

CAPCOM unveiled a second trailer that previews the new Black Belt S Armor and High Rank Defender Weapon Tree:

The expansion will debut for Switch and PC via Steam on June 30.

Players who already own the base Monster Hunter Rise game can purchase the expansion as DLC. There is also a set including both the base game and Sunbreak expansion. The game is also getting three new amiibo that will unlock costume sets in the game.

The base game is getting a title update on June 30 in preparation for the new expansion. The game will have a post-launch update in August that will add the monster Lucent Nargacuga, other species monsters, and a new locale. Another update coming this fall and winter will add more monsters. There will be more title updates in 2023.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will have an all-new story, with new locations to visit, as well as new gameplay mechanics. It will feature the new Elder Dragon Malzeno and the new Master Rank. The expansion will also bring back the Shogun Ceanataur from Monster Hunter 2 along with several other monsters from previous games in the series including Monster Hunter 4's Seregios as well as two new monsters, Magma Almudron and Aurora Somnacanth.

Monster Hunter Rise launched on Switch on March 2021 and then launched on PC via Steam on January 12. The game has surpassed 8 million copies shipped in both physical and digital sales worldwide.

The franchise 's games have shipped a cumulative 78 million units as of September 30.

Source: Nintendo Direct Mini