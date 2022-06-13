Monster Hunter Rise's Sunbreak Expansion Trailer Highlights New Monsters

Game will have demo available on Tuesday

CAPCOM unveiled a new trailer for the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion for the Monster Hunter Rise game during the CAPCOM Showcase stream on Monday. The video highlights the game's new jungle locale, reveals the monsters Espinas and Gore Magala, and reveals that the game will have a demo that will debut on Tuesday.

English trailer:



Japanese trailer:



CAPCOM also revealed during the stream that the game will have a post-launch update in August that will add the monster Lucent Nargacuga, other species monsters, and a new locale, with another update coming this fall and winter adding more monsters.

The expansion will debut for Switch and PC via Steam on June 30.

Players who already own the base Monster Hunter Rise game can purchase the expansion as DLC. There is also a set including both the base game and Sunbreak expansion. The game is also getting three new amiibo that will unlock costume sets in the game.

The base game is getting a title update on June 30 in preparation for the new expansion.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will have an all-new story, with new locations to visit, as well as new gameplay mechanics. It will feature the new Elder Dragon Malzeno and the new Master Rank. The expansion will also bring back the Shogun Ceanataur from Monster Hunter 2 along with several other monsters from previous games in the series including Monster Hunter 4's Seregios as well as two new monsters, Magma Almudron and Aurora Somnacanth.

Monster Hunter Rise launched on Switch on March 2021 and then launched on PC via Steam on January 12. The game has surpassed 8 million copies shipped in both physical and digital sales worldwide.

The franchise 's games have shipped a cumulative 78 million units as of September 30.