Nintendo to Acquire Visual Content Production Company Dynamo Pictures

Nintendo announced on Thursday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Tokyo-based visual production company Dynamo Pictures for 34.5 million yen (about US$245,000). The company plans to close the acquisition on October 3.

Nintendo plans to make it a wholly owned subsidiary "to strengthen the planning and production structure of visual content" using Nintendo intellectual properties. Upon the acquisition's closure, Dynamo Pictures will change its name to Nintendo Pictures Co., Ltd. The company reports that the acquisition will have only a minor effect on its results for this fiscal year.

Dynamo Pictures worked on Nintendo 's Pikmin Short Movies CG film anthology, which debuted in 2014.

Dynamo Pictures has worked on CG production for Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV , Garo: Divine Flame , TsukiPro the Animation , and Yuri!!! on Ice . The company has also worked on motion capture for Persona 5, Monster Hunter Stories, and NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… .

Source: Nintendo via Gematsu