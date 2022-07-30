×
Kawaii Tanuki mo Raku ja nai Anime Ends

posted on by Alex Mateo
Anime's 5th, final episode streams on YouTube

The official YouTube channel for Hakusensha's LaLa magazine streamed the fifth and final episode of the anime of Kei Kawaguchi's Kawaii Tanuki mo Raku ja nai (The Cute Tanuki is Not at Ease Either) manga on YouTube on Sunday.

The anime debuted on YouTube on July 23.

Hiroki Yasumoto plays the main character Ponkichi. Jun Fukushima plays Hayato Saionji.

The manga launched in LaLa in February 2017, and it ended on June 4. The manga was also serialized on Hakusensha's Manga Park website and app. Hakusensha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on April 5.

The series follows Ponkichi, an angry tanuki who comes down from the mountain and slashes humans.

Source: LaLa's Twitter account

