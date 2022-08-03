The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague TV Anime Reveals Promo Video, Staff, 2023 Premiere

Visual, character visuals unveiled

The official website for the television anime of Miyuki Tonogaya 's The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague ( Kōri Zokusei Danshi to Cool na Dōryō Joshi ) manga revealed on Wednesday a teaser promotional video, visual, character visuals, staff, and 2023 premiere.

The cast includes:

Yui Ishikawa as Fuyutsuki

Chiaki Kobayashi as Himuro-kun

Tomoko Konparu ( Blue Spring Ride , Love All Play ) is handling the series composition. Miyako Kanō is designing the characters. Ruka Kawada ( Isekai Quartet , Is the order a rabbit? ) is composing the music.

The "workplace fantasy romantic comedy" revolves around Himuro-kun, a modern-day descendant of the Snow Woman from Japanese folklore, and his seemingly aloof, eccentric yet kind colleague Fuyutsuki. Himuro-kun tends to freeze nearby objects or summon a snowstorm when he is agitated, and he also happens to have a secret crush on Fuyutsuki. However, Fuyutsuki is nearly completely oblivious to anything around her.

Mankyū ( Sumikkogurashi – Good to be in the corner ) is directing the anime at Zero-G and the new studio Liber (established in 2021).

Tonogaya launched the manga on social media where it gained popularity, and is now serializing it on the Gangan pixiv service. The manga's sixth compiled book volume shipped on June 22.

Comikey licensed the manga in English.