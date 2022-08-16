One Piece Film Red Stays at #1 in 2nd Weekend

Kingdom II live-action film stays at #4

The One Piece Film Red anime film earned 1,497,100,970 yen (about US$11.15 million) from Friday to Sunday, and sold 1.03 million tickets over the weekend. The film had sold a total of 4.62 million tickets for a total of 6,474,302,810 yen (about US$48.24 million) by the end of Sunday, and had surpassed 5 million tickets for 7 billion yen (about US$52 million) by the end of Monday, its 10th day in theaters in Japan. It has become the franchise 's highest-selling and highest-earning film installment, in terms of both the number of tickets sold and yen earned at the box office.

The film ranked #1 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. The film sold 1.58 million tickets and earned 2.254 billion yen (about US$16.7 million) in its first two days. The film earned 78% more in its first two days than the previous film One Piece Stampede did in its first three days ( One Piece Stampede opened on a Friday, as opposed to One Piece Film Red 's Saturday opening).

The film opened in Japan on August 6. The film has IMAX screenings in 27 theaters in Japan that opened alongside regular screenings. The film also had MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Atmos screenings on opening day. Crunchyroll will theatrically screen screen the upcoming One Piece Film Red anime film in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand this fall. The screenings will be available in both Japanese audio with English subtitles, and an English dub .

The film centers on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka is the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado is the character's singing voice. Ado also performs the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis").

Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! special) directed One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) wrote the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself served as executive producer.

Kingdom II: Harukanaru Daichi e (To Distant Lands), the sequel film based on Yasuhisa Hara 's Kingdom manga, stayed at #4 in its fifth weekend. The film earned 201,265,600 yen (about US$1.50 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 2.84 million tickets for a cumulative total of 4,053,131,300 yen (about US$30.24 million).

The film opened in Japan on July 15.

Shinsuke Satō (live-action Gantz , Death Note Light up the NEW world , Bleach ) returned as director. Kento Yamazaki , Ryō Yoshizawa , and Kanna Hashimoto all reprised their respective characters Shin (Xin), Ei Sei (Yin Zheng), and Ka Ryō Ten (He Liao Diao) from the previous film. Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , live-action Black Butler , GANTZ:O ) joined Satō and Hara in writing the script, and Yutaka Yamada ( Tokyo Ghoul , Vinland Saga , live-action Bleach) composed the music. Mr. Children contributed the theme song "Ikiro" (Live).

The first film opened in Japan in April 2019 and sold 506,861 tickets to earn 690,219,500 yen (about US$6.17 million) in its first three days. The film later sold a total of 4.11 million tickets for 5,471,938,400 yen (about US$50.42 million), and eventually earned a cumulative total of 5.73 billion yen (about US$53.2 million). Funimation screened the film at Anime Expo in July 2019, and began screening the film in theaters in the United States and Canada in August 2019.

TOHO 's revival screening of the 2002 Pokémon Heroes - Latias & Latios anime film ranked at #7 in its opening weekend. The revival screening opened on August 11, and will screen until August 18.

The live-action film of Non Tamashima 's My Boyfriend in Orange ( Moekare wa Orange-iro ) manga dropped back below #10 in its sixth weekend.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero also dropped below #10 in its 10th weekend.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), comScore via KOFIC