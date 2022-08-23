Disgaea 7 Game Announced for Release on January 26, 2023

Game to release for PS5, PS4, Switch

Nippon Ichi Software announced the Makai Senki Disgaea 7 game for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch consoles on Tuesday. The game will release in Japan on January 26, 2023.

The game will take place in a Japanese-stye demon world, and will star a swordsman named Fuji (voiced by Kaito Ishikawa ) and a young otaku woman named Piririka (voiced by Hiyori Nitta ) who go on a journey to take back the "Hinomoto Tamashii."

Disgaea 7 will also feature 45 generic characters, the most in the franchise. The game will also feature an "online AI battle mode" for the first time.

The Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny game released in Japan in January 2021 for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch. NIS America released the game on Switch in June 2021 in North America and Europe, and in July 2021 in Oceania. Nippon Ichi Software released the game for PS5 in Japan on June 16.

Disgaea 6 Complete then launched for PS5, PS4, and PC in North America and Europe on June 28, and in Australia and New Zealand on July 2. Disgaea 6 Complete is a new version of the game that contains all previously released content and DLC.

Source: Famitsu.com