Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma Game Gets Xbox One Version on August 30

Game originally launched for 3DS, Vita in June 2016

The official Xbox website revealed on Friday that Spike Chunsoft 's Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma game will get a release on Xbox One on August 30.

The game is the third in the Zero Escape game series. The game originally shipped for the PlayStation Vita and Nintendo 3DS in Japan, North America, and Europe in June 2016. Spike Chunsoft also released the game on PC via Steam in June 2016 and on PlayStation 4 in August 2017.

Aksys Games released Zero Escape: Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors (999) for Nintendo DS in 2009 and the sequel, Zero Escape: Virtue's Last Reward , for Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation Vita in 2012. Spike Chunsoft and Aksys Games released a combo pack of both games for PS4, PS Vita, and PC in Japan and the West 2017.

The series' director and writer Kōtarō Uchikoshi also worked on the more recent AI: The Somnium Files game and its sequel AI: The Somnium Files - nirvanA Initiative .

Source: Xbox via Gematsu