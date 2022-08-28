Spy×Family Manga Tops 25 Million Copies in Circulation

Manga already mored than doubled in circulation in last year

Manga editor Shihei Lin announced on Twitter on Sunday that Tatsuya Endō 's SPY×FAMILY manga has surpassed 25 million copies in circulation (not copies sold).

The manga has more than doubled in circulation in the last year.

The manga's circulation topped:

1 million copies in November 2019

2 million copies in January 2020

3 million copies in May 2020

4 million copies in July 2020

5.5 million copies in August 2020

8 million copies in December 2020

10 million copies in June 2021

21 million copies in May 2022

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Master spy Twilight is the best at what he does when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions in the name of a better world. But when he receives the ultimate impossible assignment—get married and have a kid—he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!

Shueisha is simulpublishing the manga in English on its MANGA Plus service. Viz Media added the manga to its app as part of its Shonen Jump subscription in September 2019. The company is also publishing the manga in print.

The television anime adaptation of the manga premiered on April 9. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs and is also streaming an English dub .

The manga is also inspiring a stage play adaptation in spring 2023.

