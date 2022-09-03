Waccha PriMagi! Anime's Manga Adaptation Nears Climax

Latest anime in Pretty Series franchise premiered in October 2021

The October issue of Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine revealed on Friday that Hitsuji Tsujinaga's manga adaptation of the Waccha PriMagi! television anime (anime visual pictured at right) is nearing its climax.

Tsujinaga launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine in September 2021.

Waccha PriMagi! , the latest television anime in TAKARA TOMY A.R.T.S and syn Sophia 's Pretty Series franchise, premiered in October 2021 and is ongoing. HIDIVE is streaming the series in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Scandinavia, Spain, and Portugal. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series, and it will release the show on home video.

The new series continues the franchise's conceptual motifs of song, dance, and fashion, and it also adds the theme of magic. Middle-school first-year student Matsuri Hibino loves festivals, and she dreams of one day being able to star in "PriMagi," a magic-like form of stage entertainment borne from song, dance and fashion. That day arrives when the hyper-spirited, trouble-making magician Myamu arrives from the magical realm and scouts Matsuri for PriMagi. Together, the two compete with rivals to rise to the top of PriMagi.

