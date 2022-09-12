Mamekichi Mameko NEET no Nichijō Manga Gets TV Anime on October 3

Fuji TV announced on Monday that it will air an anime adaptation of Mameko Mamekichi's Mameko NEET no Nichijō (Mameko Mamekichi's Daily NEET Life) manga within the Pop UP! program on Fuji TV and affiliated channels on October 3.

Mamekichi publishes the autobiographical essay manga on their blog. The manga chronicles Mamekichi's NEET (Not in Education, Employment, or Training) life with the dog Komachi, and the cats Tabi, Simba, and Melo.

The cast includes:

Satoshi Kuwabara ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , Adachi and Shimamura , Girlfriend, Girlfriend ) is directing the anime at Tezuka Production. Wataru Chihara is designing the characters, while Makoto Nagao is credited as the sub-character designer. Yoshimi Sakai is the art director, while Yumi Aburaya is the color key artist. Hiroshi Onishi is the compositing director of photography, while Wataru Uchida is editing. Satoshi Motoyama is the sound director.

The manga also inspired a live-action mini-series adaptation that debuted last year.

Source: Comic Natalie