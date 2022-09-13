'Rebuilt' Like a Dragon: Ishin! Game Heads to PS4, PS5 in February

Game has not previously been released in English

Sony's State of Play presentation announced the Like a Dragon: Ishin! (Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin!/Yakuza Restoration) PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 game is being "rebuilt from the ground up" for release on the PS4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. The game has not been previously released in the West.

Sony plans to release the title in February 2023. More information will be revealed during the RGG Summit 2022 stream on Wednesday at 7pm JST on Sega's Twitch channel.

Sony describes the story:

In 1860s Kyo, a solemn samurai's fight for justice stands to change the course of Japan's history forever. Draw your blade and join the revolution in this heated historical adventure.

The game featured a new "legendary Dragon" — the real-life historical figure Sakamoto Ryōma. Sakamoto helped lead the overthrow of the Tokugawa shogunate that led to Japan's Meiji Restoration.