Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time Anime Season 2's Videos Preview Theme Songs

The official website for Peter Grill to Kenja no Jikan Super Extra , the second television anime season based on Daisuke Hiyama 's Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time ( Peter Grill to Kenja no Jikan ) manga, began streaming two new promotional videos for the anime on Wednesday. While both videos feature the same footage, the first video below previews the anime's opening theme song "Kurenazumu Yakusoku" (A Promise Lingering Like Twilight) by isekaijoucho, while second video below previews the anime's ending theme song "Koigokoro" (Heart in Love) by Hilcrhyme .

[The two videos are age-restricted and may require viewing directly on YouTube 's site.]

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel on October 9 at 25:15 (effectively, October 10 at 1:15 a.m.), and it will also run on BS Fuji .

The season's new cast members include:

Kana Yūki as Fruitalia Eldriel



Shiori Izawa as Mithlim Nezarant





Wolfsbane returns as the season's animation production studio, but is now collaborating with the animation studio Seven . Tatsumi returns as director, and is also the new chief animation director. Nora Mori returns to oversee the series scripts. Koh Kawarajima is the new character designer, replacing Rui Ishige . Kenichi Kurata is the new art director, replacing Mitsuharu Miyamae . Min Sook Kim is the new color designer, replacing Rin Takagi . Kazuto Horikawa is the new compositing director of photography, replacing Moeto Tsurumai . Keisuki Yanagi is the new editor, replacing Kōki Shinkai . Nobuyuki Abe returns as sound director.

Virtual singer isekaijoucho is contributing the new opening song "Kurenazumu Yakusoku" (A Promise Lingering Like Twilight). Hip-hop duo Hilcrhyme will return to perform the second season's ending theme song "Koigokoro" (Heart in Love), after performing the ending theme song for the first season. Hilcrhyme member TOC will also make his anime voice-acting debut in the new season.

Sentai Filmworks licensed the second season, which will stream on HIDIVE .

The franchise is also getting a game on the G123 platform titled Peter Grill to Kenja no Jikan Teisō no Moribito (Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time: Protector of Virtue). The RPG will be free to play but will have optional in-game purchases.

The anime's first season premiered in July 2020. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series for home video and digital release, and HIDIVE and Crunchyroll both streamed the anime as it aired. HIDIVE also streamed an English dub . Sentai Filmworks released the anime on Blu-ray Disc on October 12, and it describes the story:

Peter Grill is the world's strongest fighter, but his ascent to the top came with an unexpected consequence: Women around the world, human and monster alike, want to bear his genetically superior children! Since he's currently engaged to the love of his life, Peter isn't too keen on his sudden popularity, and it will take every ounce of self-control for Peter to keep his hands to himself and his relationship with his paramour in one piece in the outrageously irreverent Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time .

Tatsumi directed the anime at Wolfsbane . Nora Mōri wrote the script, and Rui Ishige drew the character designs. Yui Ninomiya performed the opening theme song "Tsuranuite Yūtsu" (Piercing Melancholy) as her character Luvelia Sanctos. Hilcrhyme performed the ending theme song "Yoridokoro" (A Shoulder to Lean On). Shusei's Project performed an insert song titled "Ti amo."

Hiyama launched the manga in Futabasha 's Manga Action in July 2017. Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga, and it released the seventh volume on February 8.