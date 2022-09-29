Aru Asa Dummy Head Mike ni Natteita Ore-kun no Jinsei ASMR Anime's Video Reveals Ending Song, October 12 Debut

KOTOKO performs theme for anime about man reincarnated as school club's microphone

The official Twitter account for the original television anime Aru Asa Dummy Head Mike ni Natteita Ore-kun no Jinsei (My Life After I Became a Dummy Head Microphone One Morning) revealed the full promotional video for the series on Thursday. The video revealed the anime's ending theme song "Katachi ni Dekinai Monologue" (A Monologue That Defies Conventions) by singer KOTOKO, and also announced the anime's October 12 premiere.

Tomokazu Sugita narrates the video as Ore-kun, who was reincarnated into a dummy head microphone.

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel, and it will also stream on various services in Japan.

The slapstick comedy revolves around a protagonist who was reincarnated into a dummy head microphone (a microphone embedded in a fake human head to faithfully record the aural ambience). That dummy head microphone happens to be used by Yuri and other high school girls in an ASMR club, who have their sights set on the "ASMR Kōshien" high school championships. (ASMR or Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response is the nerve-tingling or relaxing sensation one gets in response to stimuli such as certain sounds or sights.)



The cast includes:

Saori Ōnishi as Yuri Asakusa

Akari Kitō as Panda Kuramae

Mayu Sagara as Ume Toranamon

Lynn as Tsurugi Kanegafuchi

Miyu Kubota as Toto Asakusa

Kaori Mizuhashi as Kaori Asakusa





Tomokazu Sugita as Ore-kun

Director Yoshinobu Kasai ( Demon Lord, Retry! episode director) is reuniting with the studios INDIVISION and EKACHI EPILKA after working together on another ASMR-themed anime, 180-Byō de Kimi no Mimi o Shiawase ni Dekiru ka? Midori Otsuka ( Kamen no Maid Guy 's additional designs) is adapting the original character designs by cura ( Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter ) for animation.

The anime was originally announced as Yuri no Aida ni Hasamareru. Aru Asa Dummy Head Mike ni Natteita Ore-kun no Jinsei (Caught Between a Yuri Relationship. My Life After I Became a Dummy Head Microphone One Morning) before staff shortened the title.

