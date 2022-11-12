News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 31-November 6
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Harvestella debuts at #2
Japan's Game Ranking: October 31-November 6
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9
|51,715
|3,287,416
|2
|NSw
|Harvestella
|Square Enix
|November 4
|26,644
|26,644
|3
|NSw
|Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|November 2
|11,278
|11,278
|4
|NSw
|Bayonetta 3
|Nintendo
|October 28
|10,103
|51,388
|5
|NSw
|Persona 5: Royal
|Atlus
|October 21
|7,791
|65,829
|6
|NSw
|Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku
|Square Enix
|September 15
|7,781
|218,732
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|7,602
|2,840,716
|8
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|7,501
|4,891,234
|9
|PS4
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|Activision
|October 28
|7,351
|31,722
|10
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits: Tsutte Asoberu Suizokukan
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 27
|6,854
|30,151
|11
|PS4
|Star Ocean: The Divine Force
|Square Enix
|October 27
|4,886
|31,887
|12
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|4,695
|766,028
|13
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,511
|5,003,278
|14
|PS5
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|Activision
|October 28
|3,544
|21,254
|15
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 22
|3,415
|62,619
|16
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|3,344
|913,005
|17
|NSw
|Sumikko Gurashi Minna de Rhythm Party
|Nippon Columbia
|November 2
|3,094
|3,094
|18
|PS5
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 4
|2,645
|183,523
|19
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|2,511
|1,058,573
|20
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|2,421
|7,347,058
Source: Famitsu