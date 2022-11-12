×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 31-November 6

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Harvestella debuts at #2

Japan's Game Ranking: October 31-November 6

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9 51,715 3,287,416
2 NSw Harvestella Square Enix November 4 26,644 26,644
3 NSw Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom Bandai Namco Entertainment November 2 11,278 11,278
4 NSw Bayonetta 3 Nintendo October 28 10,103 51,388
5 NSw Persona 5: Royal Atlus October 21 7,791 65,829
6 NSw Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku Square Enix September 15 7,781 218,732
7 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 7,602 2,840,716
8 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 7,501 4,891,234
9 PS4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Activision October 28 7,351 31,722
10 NSw Tsuri Spirits: Tsutte Asoberu Suizokukan Bandai Namco Entertainment October 27 6,854 30,151
11 PS4 Star Ocean: The Divine Force Square Enix October 27 4,886 31,887
12 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 4,695 766,028
13 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,511 5,003,278
14 PS5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Activision October 28 3,544 21,254
15 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment September 22 3,415 62,619
16 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 3,344 913,005
17 NSw Sumikko Gurashi Minna de Rhythm Party Nippon Columbia November 2 3,094 3,094
18 PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Sony Interactive Entertainment March 4 2,645 183,523
19 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 2,511 1,058,573
20 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 2,421 7,347,058

Source: Famitsu

