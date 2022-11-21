News
Voice Actor Kiyoyuki Yanada Passes Away
posted on by Alex Mateo
Voice actor Mitsuaki Madono revealed on Twitter on Monday that voice actor Kiyoyuki Yanada has passed away. He was 57.
Yanada was born on May 10, 1965 in Nerima, Japan.
Some of Yanada's roles include Takenori Akagi in Slam Dunk, Shuten Dōji in Legendary Armor Samurai Troopers (Ronin Warriors), Megatron in Transformers: Armada, Shu Aozaki in Durarara!!×2, Andromon in Digimon Adventure, Grunbeld Arcbeast in Berserk, Toraichi Tamiya in Ah! My Goddess, Andre Camel in Detective Conan, Takeshi Ooi in Death Note, Saeki in Hajime no Ippo, Gateau Mocha in Sorcerer Hunters, Zabine Chareux in Mobile Suit Gundam F91, and Tessai Tsukabishi in Bleach. He also voiced Richter Belmont in the Castlevania franchise and Mike Haggar from CAPCOM's Final Fight and fighting games.
Source: Hachima Kikо̄