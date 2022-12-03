×
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Northern War Anime's 2nd Video Unveils Opening Song, January 6 Debut

posted on by Egan Loo
Chisato Akita performs opening; DMM TV streams anime before over-the-air broadcast

The official website for The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki Northern War, Tatsunoko Pro's television anime of Nihon Falcom's The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel (Eiyū Densetsu Sen no Kiseki) game series, debuted the anime's second promotional video on Sunday. The video announces and previews the opening theme song, and it also announces the anime's January 6 premiere.

[The second, English-subtitled video above is restricted from playing in Asia, the Middle East, parts of northern Africa, and Ukraine.]

Singer Chisato Akita（MIT GATHERING）is performing the opening theme song "The story so far."

The series will premiere first on the DMM TV streaming service on January 6 at 10:00 p.m. (8:00 a.m. EST). It will then premiere on the Tokyo MX channel on January 8 at 11:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EST), and it will also run AT-X and BS 12. Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide outside Japan.

The additional cast members include (pictured above, top from left to right):

Cast members (pictured above, below from left to right):

The anime's previously announced main cast includes:

Nihon Falcom announced the anime in March 2021, with a planned 2022 premiere, but later announced that the anime will premiere in 2023.

Hidekazu Sato (Aquarion Logos, Basquash!, The Slayers Next) is directing the anime, titled The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki Northern War. Mina Ōsawa (The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest) is designing the characters. Shōji Hara (PriPara) is credited as the original character designer. Mao Emura is in charge of animation story verification as well as series composition along with Hideki Ryо̄ga.

The anime was originally announced as a global project with the Taiwanese game company UserJoy (the developer of Falcom's works in Asia outside Japan), Funimation, content fund SYOU, and anime planning and production company NADA.

The original game series depicted the story of Rean Schwarzer in the military academy in the Erebonian Empire, but the anime will have a story that centers on the western part of the Zemurian continent based on the games.

Sources: The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki Northern War anime's website, Comic Natalie, email correspondence

