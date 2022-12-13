Live-Action My Happy Marriage Film's New Trailer Previews Snow Man's Theme Song

TOHO began streaming a new trailer on Tuesday for the live-action film adaptation of writer Akumi Agitogi and illustrator Tsukiho Tsukioka 's My Happy Marriage ( Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon ) light novel series. The video previews Snow Man 's theme song "Tapestry."

The film will open in Japan on March 17.

Ren Meguro from the idol group Snow Man will star as Kiyoka, while Mio Imada will star as Miyo. Ayuko Tsukahara is directing the film, with a script by Tomoe Kanno.

Agitogi and Tsukioka launched the novel series in January 2019. Yen Press licensed the light novels, and it describes the story:

Born to a noble family, Miyo is raised by her abusive stepmother and married off to Kiyoka, a soldier so heartless his prior fiancées fled within three days into their engagement. With no home to return to, Miyo slowly starts to open her heart to her cold and pale husband-to-be, despite their rocky introduction... This might just be her chance at finding true love and happiness.

The novels are also inspiring an upcoming television anime adaptation by Kinema Citrus .

Rito Kohsaka 's manga adaptation debuted on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in December 2018. Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga physically and digitally in English