HIDIVE Adds Toka Gettan: The Moonlight Lady Returns Anime

HIDIVE announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming the Toka Gettan: The Moonlight Lady Returns anime on December 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST. The service will add two episodes every Tuesday.

Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video, and it describes the story:

Toka Kamiazuma inherited his clan's duty to protect the magical land of Kamitsumihara when he discovered his body holds Sekiken, a mythical stone sword, but his connection to the land only deepens when he meets the strangely intriguing Momoka Kawakabe. Inexplicably drawn to one another, soon destiny's inescapable threads pull Toka and Momoka into a web of dark secrets and ancient tragedies that will bring an ancient legend to life and change the face of Kamitsumihara forevermore.

The supernatural television anime debuted in 2007, and it is a spinoff of the 2001 Moonlight Lady original video anime ( OVA ). Both are based on adult visual novels. The Toka Gettan: The Moonlight Lady Returns anime originally aired in deliberate reverse order from the chronological story. The first episode told the ending of the story arc, and each successive episode went backward in time to tell how the ending came about.

Source: HIDIVE