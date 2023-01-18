Tales of Symphonia Anime Streams with Subtitles on YouTube

Bandai Namco began streaming on YouTube on Wednesday the first episode of the Tales of Symphonia : The Animation original video anime ( OVA ) to commemorate the upcoming release of the remaster of the Tales of Symphonia role-playing game.

The Japanese Tales of series' offiical Twitter account revealed that all 11 episodes will stream on YouTube , with one premiering every Wednesday. The English Twitter account does not specifically state if and when more episodes will stream. The anime is streaming in Japanese with subtitles available in English, Spanish, French, and Italian.

Discotek licensed the anime and released it on home video. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

The first four-volume Tales of Symphonia original video anime series shipped in 2007. Its four-volume sequel, Tales of Symphonia the Animation: Tethe'alla Episode , debuted in 2010. The three-volume sequel, Tales of Symphonia the Animation: The United World Episode , debuted in 2011.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on February 17. The game will also be compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Nintendo describes the story:

In a dying world, legend has it that a Chosen One will one day rise from amongst the people and the land will be reborn. The line between good and evil blurs in this epic adventure where the fate of two interlocked worlds hangs in the balance. Follow the journey of Lloyd Irving as he and his friends try to save both worlds.

Bandai Namco Games released the original Tales of Symphonia game on the Nintendo GameCube in 2003. Bandai Namco Games released the sequel, Tales of Symphonia : Dawn of the New World , on the Wii in 2008. Bandai Namco Games released an HD remaster of both Tales of Symphonia games under the title Tales of Symphonia : Unisonant Pack on the PS3 in Japan in October 2013, and in Europe, Australasia, and the Americas under the title Tales of Symphonia Chronicles in February 2014. The remastered release of both games included the English and Japanese audio tracks. The Tales of Symphonia HD port got a PC release in February 2017.

Source: Tales of series' Twitter account (link 2) via Siliconera



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.