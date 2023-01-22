Comic Girls Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Series about 15-year-old manga creator launched in 2014, inspired TV anime in 2018

©Kaori Hanzawa, Houbunsha

The March issue of'smagazine revealed on Thursday that'sfour-panel manga will end in the magazine's April issue on February 17.

The manga debuted as a guest series in the magazine in 2014, and the series' regular serialization began later that year. Houbunsha published the manga's first compiled book volume in 2015, and will publish the ninth volume on March 27. The manga was a first-round candidate selected for the 2017 Manga Taisho awards.

The manga's story centers on the 15-year-old high school student and manga creator Kaoruko Moeta, who uses the pen name Chaos. After ranking at the bottom of a reader survey, Kaoruko's editor recommends that she enter an all-female dormitory for manga creators. Kaoruko's roommates are shōjo manga creator Koyume Koizuka, teen romance manga creator Ruki Irokawa, and shōnen manga creator Tsubasa Katsuki. The girls support each other as they work to become better manga creators.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The Manga Time Kirara Max magazine also irregularly publishes Hanzawa's related Chaos-sensei no Atelier Tanbō ~Kirara manga no Tsukurikata~ informational manga. In the series, Hanzawa uses her experience writing Comic Girls for the magazine to show the process of making manga.

Hanzawa debuted as a manga creator with Ichigo Omelette ♥ in 2000. She wrote the Kiruminzuu manga adaptation of the Anyamaru Tantei Kiruminzū anime in 2010.