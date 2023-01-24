Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse TV Anime Reveals Teaser Trailer, Cast, 2023 Premiere, Production by Telecom Animation Film

The official Twitter account for The Seven Deadly Sins anime revealed on Wednesday that Telecom Animation Film will produce the television anime adaptation of Nakaba Suzuki 's The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse ( Mokushiroku no Yon-kishi ) sequel manga for a 2023 premiere. Shou Komura will voice the protagonist Percival. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is in charge of production and planning. TMS unveiled a teaser trailer:

© 鈴木央・講談社／「七つの大罪 憤怒の審判」製作委員会

Percival has always lived with his grandfather on God's Finger, a remote haven that sits high above the clouds. And though he loves the simple life, he secretly longs for adventure. But Percival's life is changed forever when an intruder—who shares a shocking connection with him—tears away everything he's ever known. With nothing left to do but chase down the one who took everything from him, Percival sets out on his own. During his journey, the sheltered boy discovers that there are a lot of things he doesn't know about normal life. Luckily, he meets friends along the way who can help him get by—but how will they react when they find out about Percival's destiny... and how it's connected to the end of the world?

Suzuki launched the manga inin January 2021.is publishing the manga simultaneously in English digitally, and as physical copies. The company describes the first volume:

Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on January 17. Kodansha USA Publishing released the sixth volume on November 15, and will release the seventh volume on February 28.

©Nakaba Suzuki, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

Suzuki launched the original manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2012, and ended it in March 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 41st and final volume in May 2020. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print.

The franchise 's first 24-episode television anime series aired in 2014 and 2015. Netflix later streamed the series with both English and Japanese audio, and Funimation released the series in two parts on home video. A four-episode television anime special titled The Seven Deadly Sins -Signs of Holy War- then premiered in August 2016. Netflix began streaming the series in February 2017. The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , the second television anime series, premiered in January 2018, and Netflix began streaming the series in October 2018. The anime film The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky opened in Japan in August 2018.

The The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Kamigami no Gekirin ) anime, the third television anime series, premiered in October 2019, and ended in March 2020. Netflix began streaming the anime in August 2020.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan ), the franchise 's latest television anime series, premiered on TV Tokyo in Japan in January 2021. Netflix began streaming the anime in June 2021. The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Hikari ni Norowareshi Mono-tachi ), an all-new original anime film, opened in Japan in July 2021. Netflix began streaming the film in October 2021.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Ensa no Edinburgh ), the franchise 's two part anime film project, features a new original story, and centers on Meliodas' son Tristan. The film's first part debuted worldwide on Netflix on December 20. The second part will debut in August.