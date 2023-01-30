News
NIS America Releases Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles Collection of Sequel Games for PS5, Switch, PC in Summer
posted on by Alex Mateo
The NIS 30th Anniversary Celebration Stream announced on Monday that it will release Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles, a collection of the Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess and Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdom games, in the West for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC in summer 2023.
The games will support English and Japanese voiceover.
The collection will get a limited edition that includes a hardcover artbook, 2-disc soundtracks for both games, three art cards, two acrylic displays, a cloth poster, and a box.
Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles will mark the first Western releases for the second and third games in the Rhapsody/Marl Kingdom series.
Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess (Little Princess: Marl Ōkoku no Ningyō Hime 2) originally launched for PlayStation in Japan in November 1999. Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl Kingdom (Tenshi no Present: Marl Ōkoku Monogatari) debuted for PlayStation 2 in Japan in December 2000.
Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure launched for PlayStation in 1998 in Japan and in 2000 in North America. The game got a Nintendo DS version in 2008. Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3, a compilation featuring the La Pucelle: Ragnarok and Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure games for Switch and PC, launched in North America in August 2022, and then in Europe and Australia in September 2022.
Source: NIS 30th Anniversary Celebration stream