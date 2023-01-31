Saga of Lioncourt Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Manga about cancer patient reincarnated in world resembling medieval Europe launched in 2019

Lion Coeur Senki

The official Twitter account of'smanga website announced on Monday that's) manga, the adaptation of's light novel of the same title, will end in its next chapter in February.

Nagy launched the manga with original character design by toi8 in Takeshobo 's Monthly Kissca magazine in 2019. The magazine suspended publication in January 2022, and the manga moved to the Web Comic Gamma website in February. Takeshobo published the manga's first compiled book volume in 2020, and the fifth volume in September 2022.

J-Novel Club licensed the manga in 2022, and publishes it digitally. The company describes the story:

Tadashi Tanaka is a typical office worker whose life comes to an abrupt end at the age of forty-one due to cancer. But instead of going to heaven, he finds himself in a world resembling medieval Europe. Much like the Middle Ages, there are no modern conveniences, people eat with their hands, and pigs roam free in the streets. Worst of all, wars between nations are an everyday occurrence. Now, Tadashi Tanaka must live his second life as Varian de Lioncourt. Can an ordinary office worker survive in this cruel world? Varian's rise to power begins here!

Ogura launched the light novel on the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narou ("Let's Be Novelists") website in 2017 with the original title, Tanaka Tadashi (41) Kenkoku-ki [Chūsei Europe-Fū Nante Kitsusugiru!] (Tadashi Tanaka [41] Records of Founding a Nation: Living in World Resembling Medieval Europe is Really Hard!). The novel won the grand prize for Crowd Gate's 6th Net Shōsetsu Taishō (Net Novel Award). Tugikuru published the novel's first volume in 2018 with illustration by toi8 , and the title was changed to Lion Coeur Senki . The novel's second volume released in 2019.