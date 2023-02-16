Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Anime Casts Tomori Kusunoki as Shizuka

Kusunoki plays foreign finance worker with list of "100 things you must do to not become a zombie"

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata 's Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead ( Zom 100: Zombie ni Naru Made ni Shitai 100 no Koto ) manga revealed on Friday that Tomori Kusunoki will voice the anime's heroine Shizuka Mikazuki (seen below), a worker in a foreign finance company who always plays it safe on risk-reward, and has an internal list of "100 things you must do to not become a zombie."

©Haro Aso, Kotaro Takata, Shogakukan/Zom100 Project

The anime previously revealed Shūichirō Umeda as protagonist Akira Tendo (seen below).

The anime will premiere in July, and will stream onin the U.S. According to entertainment news source Variety,has licensed the anime in North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand.will reveal streaming platforms in other territories at a later date. Variety reported that the anime follows a production deal between, andCo., Ltd.

Kazuki Kawagoe is directing the anime at studio BUG FILMS and Hanako Ueda is the assistant director. Hiroshi Seko is overseeing the series scripts, Kii Tanaka is the character designer, and Junpei Fukuchi is the zombie designer. Makoto Miyazaki is composing the music. Maiko Gōda is in charge of "music selection" and dugout is in charge of sound production. Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions Co., Ltd is producing the anime.

Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day! After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira's life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his pay is abysmal, and he can't even muster up the nerve to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker. But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live for himself. Now Akira's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he...well, kicks the bucket.

The manga debuted in Shogakukan 's Sunday GX magazine in October 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's 12th compiled book volume in November 2022.

The manga was nominated for an Eisner award.

The manga is inspiring a live-action film that will debut on Netflix worldwide in 2023. Aso's Alice in Borderland manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that debuted on Netflix in December 2021. The second season debuted on Netflix worldwide in December 2022.