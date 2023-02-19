Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Mobile Action RPG Posts Introduction Trailer

Game holds closed beta test from March 16-22

Developer Team Caravan began streaming a new introduction trailer for it and Aiming 's upcoming Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka Battle Chronicle (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Battle Chronicle) battle action role-playing game for iOS and Android devices on Friday. The video previews sajou no hana 's theme song "Mettle Link" (song title romanization not confirmed).

The game will hold a closed beta test from March 16 to March 22.

© 大森藤ノ・SBクリエイティブ/ダンまち4製作委員会

The game is slated for release in spring 2023.

The game is part of the 10th anniversary celebration of Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's original Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka novel series. The game will be free to play with optional in-game purchases. The game will allow players to experience the franchise 's story and its battles again with familiar characters such as Bell and Hestia in "anime-like 3D graphics." The anime's cast members are reprising their roles.

Players can assemble their own party with various training elements such as "adventurer," "assist," and "scene cards," and then embark on adventures. There will be battle royales where every other character is a foe, as well as autoplay battles where organization is key.

Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Meikyū-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV New Arc: Labyrinth), the fourth anime season, premiered in Japan on July 22. HIDIVE is streaming the anime under the title Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV . Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Yakusai-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV Late Arc: Disaster), the new arc in the fourth season, premiered on January 5.

Yen Press is releasing both Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's original novel series and the Sword Oratoria spinoff novels, as well as their respective manga adaptations, in North America.