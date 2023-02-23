Arknights Rhodes Kitchen: Tidbits Manga Ends

© Bakanoko, Ichijinsha, Hypergryph, Yostar

Arknights Rhodes Kitchen: Tidbits

's Ichijin Plus manga website published the 10th and final chapter of Bakanoko'smanga on Monday.

The manga is a spinoff of Hypergryph 's Arknights smartphone game. The manga's story features the operators of Rhodes Island interacting with each other while cooking food and eating, and features real-world recipes at the end of each chapter.

Bakanoko launched the manga in Ichijin Plus in May 2022. Yostar , the game's English distributor, also publishes the manga in English digitally.

Chinese developers Studio Montagne and Hypergryph released the game in China in May 2019, and then Yostar launched the game worldwide in January 2020. The game already inspired several animated promotional videos since 2019 and a nine-minute animated " Holy Knight Light " short in December 2021 to mark the game's first anniversary.

The game is set in a fantasy world called Terra with modern science-fiction motifs. Terra is plagued by rare but devastating Catastrophes that force most people to live in nomadic cities. Catastrophes also bring forth the rare mineral Originium, which yields high energy and is thus a valuable resource, but also consumes everything around it as it grows. Those with prolonged exposure to Originium easily develop a wasting disease known as Oripathy. The story centers around the lives of Oripathy-infected individuals. A roving medical company known as Rhodes Island offers a helping hand and a place to belong for the often-shunned Infected. However, Rhodes Island has often had to conduct ad-hoc paramilitary actions against the Reunion Movement, a terrorist organization that conducts violent action aimed at governments that oppress the Infected.

Arknights: Prelude to Dawn , the first television anime based on the game, premiered in October 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime will have a second season titled Arknights: Perish in Frost .