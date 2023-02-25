Canada's Teletoon Rebrands as Cartoon Network on March 27

© 2023 Corus Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved. Corus Television.

Cartoon Network

Corus Entertainment announced on Tuesday that itschannel in Canada will rebrand ason March 27. The currentchannel in Canada will simultaneously rebrand as

Teletoon launched in Canada in October 1997. The channel has aired many anime in English, including the Bakugan franchise, several Pokémon series and films, several Yu-Gi-Oh! series, Yōkai Watch , Dragon Ball Z , Card Captor Sakura , the Beyblade Burst franchise, and more. Corus Entertainment stated the new Cartoon Network channel will feature flagship shows and classic Teletoon programming.

Corus Entertainment also runs the Télétoon French channel in Canada, but the company did not confirm if that channel will continue or if it will also be rebranded.

Boomerang specializes in classical animation series and other retro content.

Corus Entertainment launched the Teletoon + multi-platform streaming service for children in September 2022. The company will keep the name for the platform.

