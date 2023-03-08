Thirdverse Launches VR Game Project with Soul Sacrifice Creators

Creators reunite after 10 years

The official Twitter account of VR game developer Thirdverse revealed on Tuesday that the company is developing a new VR game project with Soul Sacrifice creators Teruyuki Toriyama, Koh Okamura , and Teruhiro Shimogawa. The game creators are starting work on the new project 10 years after the release of Soul Sacrifice .

Thirdverse is known for creating virtual reality games such as Swords of Gargantua and Altair Breaker , and the Captain Tsubasa -Rivals- blockchain game.

Thirdverse hired Toriyama as manager and producer of its Game Design Division in 2021. Aside from the Soul Sacrifice game series, Toriyama also worked on the 2015 PlayStation 4 title Bloodborne , the 2020 PlayStation 5 remake of the 2013 PlayStation 3 title Demon's Souls , and on the Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Déraciné games.

Okamura worked on several other games including the Sakura Kakumei ~Hana Saku Otome-tachi~ smartphone game in 2020. Shimogawa worked on the Rockman.EXE 6 game in 2005. He also worked on the first and second Ryūsei no Rockman ( Mega Man Star Force ) game in 2006 and 2007, respectively.

The first Soul Sacrifice game launched for the PlayStation Vita in 2013, followed by the Soul Sacrifice Delta game in 2014.

Source: Thirdverse's Twitter account via Hachima Kikо̄