'And you thought there is never a girl online?' Novels End

Netoge no Yome wa Onna no ko ja Nai to Omotta?

Dengeki Bunko

announced on Twitter on Monday that his) light novel series will end with the 22nd volume as part of's 30th anniversary project.lists the volume as "coming soon."

Kineko launched the series with illustrations by Hisasi in 2013, and the 21st volume shipped in Japan in April 2020.

The story centers on Hideki Nishimura, a young man who confessed to a person he thought was a girl online, only for that person to turn out to be a boy. He keeps this "black history" secret and swears to never to trust a "girl" online again. However, one day a girl online confesses to him, and it turns out she's actually a beautiful girl named Ako Tamaki. Ako cannot tell the difference between the online world and reality, and she is a loner who has trouble communicating. Hideki and his friends from his guild decide to work together to "correct" her.

The novels inspired an anime adaptation in 2016. Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and also offered an English dub .

Kazui Ishigami launched a manga adaptation in Dengeki G's Comic in August 2014, and ended it in September 2018. The manga's eighth and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in November 2018.

