Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Anime Gets New Musical Stage Play

It was announced at the AnimeJapan 2023 event on Saturday that the Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion anime will get a new musical stage play adaptation titled Musical Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion in September.

The stage play cast includes:

Kōji Kominami as Lelouch Lamperouge

Ryōtarō Akazawa as Suzaku Kururugi

The originaltelevision series premiered in 2006, followed by a sequel series in 2008. The series has inspired various manga and original video anime, including thespinoff, which premiered in 2012.

The first film in the series' compilation recap trilogy, Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Kōdō (lit.: The Awakening Path, official English subtitle: Initiation), opened in Japan in October 2017. The second film, Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Handō (lit.: The Rebellion Path, official English subtitle: Transgression), opened in Japan in February 2018. The third film, Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Ōdō (lit.: The Imperial Path, official English subtitle: Glorification), opened in May 2018. Funimation released the trilogy on Blu-ray Disc.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection , which is the most recent anime in the franchise , opened in February 2019 in 120 theaters in Japan. Funimation screened the film in North America in May 2019. Producer Kōjirō Taniguchi said in April 2019 that the film is "phase 1" of a 10-year plan for new content in the Code Geass franchise .

Source: Stage Natalie