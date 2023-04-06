© Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. / Project U149

The official website for the television anime of'smanga revealed on Thursday that the anime will get a new episode on the anime's fourth and final Blu-ray Disc release on October 25. The website did not give any other details about the release.

The first three Blu-ray Disc releases will ship on July 26, August 30, and September 27.

The anime premiered on TV Tokyo on April 5, and will then air on BS11 on April 10. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

Manabu Okamoto ( The [email protected] Cinderella Girls episode director, Gamers! , Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ) is directing the anime at Cygames Pictures with assistant director Hiroyuki Takashima . Oki Murayama is supervising and writing the series scripts. Norie Igawa ( Infinite Dendrogram sub-character designs, Pokémon: Twilight Wings character design collaboration) is designing the characters for animation.

The manga centers around girls under 149 centimeters tall (under about 4-feet, 11-inches) who aspire to be idols despite not having a producer or gigs. However, maybe with a marvelous dress, a marvelous stage, and a marvelous prince ... The new Cinderella story follows these small idols and their small rookie producer.

Kyowno launched the manga on Cygames ' online Cycomi service in 2016, and Cygames published the fourth volume in October 2018.

Source: The [email protected] Cinderella Girls U149 anime's website via @AIR_News01



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.