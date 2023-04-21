Jaku Amano's Adou Manga Gets Release in 5 Countries Including U.S.

Manga gets releases in U.S., France, Spain, Germany, Italy

©Jaku Amano, Kodansha

Adou

This year's May issue of'srevealed on Thursday that Jaku Amano'smanga is getting a release in the U.S. and France. The magazine also confirmed the manga's Spanish, German, and Italian editions.

The magazine did not reveal which company is releasing the manga in English.

Amano launched the manga in Monthly Young Magazine in June 2019. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on October 20., and it will publish the manga's seventh volume on May 18.

The science-fiction manga takes place in a futuristic Japan that has become an immigration melting pot. The story follows a woman named Riko who saves a boy named Eight before a potential traffic accident. Assassins had been chasing Eight, who was escaping the military because of his secret ability to transform his body into plants. After Eight ends up killing the assassin with his ability, Riko learns of Eight's secret and fights together with him in a goverment conspiracy.