Live-Action 'Tomorrow, I Will Be Someone's Girlfriend' Show's 2nd Season Reveals 6 More Cast Members

Keito Tsuna, Miu Arai, more join cast for special, 2nd season premiering on May 2

The official Twitter account for MBS ' Dramaism programming block revealed six more cast members on Friday for the second season of the live-action series of Hinao Wono 's Ashita, Watashi wa Dareka no Kanojo manga.

The new cast includes (left to right in top row then bottom row):

Keito Tsuna as Hayato

Miu Arai as Kokoro

Yū Inaba as Iwasaki

Ren Ishikawa as Mirai

Manami Hashimoto as Letter-sensei

Kyoya Honda as Yūto Maki

The Twitter account also revealed a new poster visual for the sequel.

The second season will premiere on MBS and TBS on May 2. The new season season will begin with a two-episode prologue special focusing on the character Yua "Yuateya" Takahashi and her past. Nagisa Saitō reprises her role as Yua.

The manga is an omnibus story, switching between different protagonists in different stories. The protagonists are mostly female in different social contexts, and the story chronicles modern, bitter, and complex romances.

The first season of the manga's live-action series adaptation premiered on MBS and TBS in April 2022. Disney+ added the series for worldwide streaming with the English title Tomorrow, I Will Be Someone's Girlfriend .

Wono launched the manga on Cygames ' Cycomi manga website in May 2019. Shogakukan will publish the manga's 14th compiled book volume on May 19. The manga ranked #18 for male readers in the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook in 2021. It also won "Best Shojo Manga" in the 68th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2022.

Source: Dramaism's Twitter account (link 2), Comic Natalie