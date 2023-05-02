Mayu Sakai's 'Hello, Innocent' Manga Ends With 8th Volume

Manga about relationship between honors student, problem child launched in 2020

© Mayu Sakai, Shueisha

The seventh volume of'smanga revealed last Tuesday that the manga will end in its eighth volume, which will ship in the summer timeframe.

The manga is about an honors student and a problem child who could not be more different — except for one thing the two have in common.

The manga launched in Shueisha 's Ribon magazine in June 2020. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2020.

Sakai ended the Gunjō Reflection (Ultramarine Reflection) manga in September 2019. Sakai launched the manga in Ribon in October 2017.

Sakai's Sugar Soldier manga inspired an anime that aired in the Oha-Suta ("Good Morning Star") children's television program in 2014. The manga ran in Ribon from 2011 to 2015, and Shueisha published 10 volumes for the manga.

