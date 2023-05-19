Sekai Project to Release Animal Trail Girlish Square 2 Sequel Game, LOVE+PLUS Fandisc

Company also details 10th anniversary book plans

Sekai Project announced at its panel at Anime Central on Friday that it will release two more games from developer Whirlpool: the Animal Trail Girlish Square 2 sequel game and the Animal Trail Girlish Square LOVE+PLUS fandisc spinoff.

Both games are fully translated and edited and are awaiting a build for QA testing.

The fandisc features short stories for the characters from the original Animal Trail Girlish Square game, with a focus on Haneru and Tetora. The sequel game shifts its story focus to Shirayuki and Kumi. Both games are planned to release in the third quarter of this year on Steam .

The company also announced that it will release a Sekai Project 10th Anniversary Book in print in July that will feature the history of the company, cover art by zpolice , and a collection of Sena artwork from several international illustrators.

Sekai Project was founded in May 2013 in Los Angeles, and it first released the Moe Headphones Design Guidebook 2013 in 2014 before releasing its first game World End Economica episode.01 in 2014.

The company has released 144 games on Steam , 14 games on the PlayStation Store, and 10 games on the Nintendo eShop. Sekai Project stated it has earned more than US$61 million in lifetime revenue and has sold more than 13 million games, with its Nekopara series, Clannad , and M.A.S.S. Builder being top sellers.

