Square Enix Unveils FOAMSTARS 4v4 Multiplayer Shooter
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Game slated for PS5/PS4
Sqaure Enix announced a new PlayStation 5/PlayStation 4 multiplayer third-person 4v4 shooter titled FOAMSTARS during the PlayStation Showcase 2023 livestream on Wednesday. Square Enix is streaming a trailer for the game. Square Enix did not announce a release date for the game
Square Enix describes the game.
In FOAMSTARS, foam is the ultimate resource. It can be used in multiple ways: To create slippery surfaces that players can use to surf around the arena at high speed; to build terrain, helping players defend from enemy attacks or creating high vantage points to take out opponents; and finally, to foam up the opposition and win the match.
