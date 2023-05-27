Kazuya Nakai Joins Cast of Tōsōchū: The Great Mission Anime

Nakai voices mysterious masked man Sigma Red Wing

The official website for Tōsōchū: The Great Mission , an anime inspired by the Fuji TV game show run for money Tōsōchū (known as Run for the Money in English), revealed a new cast member for the series on Saturday. Kazuya Nakai voices the mysterious masked man Sigma Red Wing.

The series premiered on April 2.

Yukio Kaizawa ( Digimon Tamers ) and Kōhei Kureta ( One Piece , Kirakira Precure a la Mode ) are directing the anime at Toei Animation . Yōichi Ōnishi is designing the characters based on original art by Takeshi Okano ( Jigoku Sensei Nube ). Kotaro Nakagawa ( Code Geass ) is composing the music. Ayaka Kami and Kentaro Akiyama ( Revue Starlight ) are the art directors. Kenji Fukuda is handling the art setting. Shōhei Tamura is in charge of 3D stage design.

fhána is performing the opening theme song "Runaway World" and boys group AB6IX is performing the ending theme song "Fly Away."

The anime is set in the future when humanity has migrated to the Moon due to Earth's climate change. The anime incorporates its own elements such as the human drama of survival on a diverse field that blurs countries and eras such as Shibuya, Edo-period Japan, and London.

The game show has been airing irregularly on Fuji TV since 2004. The "runaway" contestants try to survive in theme parks, shopping centers, and other venues to earn cash as "hunters" pursue them. The show has already inspired stage productions, publications, and a Netflix release.

